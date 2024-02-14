BREAKING

11 Photos: Love is in the air for Valentine's day in Chichester!

Here’s 11 photos showing how the shops in the Chichester high street have geared up for Valentine’s Day!
By Henry Bryant
Published 14th Feb 2024, 10:07 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 10:17 GMT

Valentine's Day is a celebration of love and affection, that covers the world in a blanket of warmth and tenderness each February 14th. It's a day where hearts and stomachs flutter with anticipation, flowers are given to lovers and chocolates are scoffed.

Whether it's a romantic dinner for two, a thoughtful gesture, or a simple declaration of admiration, this day beckons us to express our deepest sentiments. Amidst the flurry of excitement, amidst the exchange of embraces, there's a real charm that you can feel in the air.

As the day unfolds, couples will stroll hand in hand, laughter dances in the breeze, and love radiates from every corner. In Chichester, the spirit of Valentine's Day is very visible. We took photos around Chichester of shops that are showing the love for this special day.

Winter's Moon on 29 North Street.

Winter's Moon on 29 North Street. Photo: Henry Bryant

Montezuma's on 29 East Street has Valentine's chocs!

Montezuma's on 29 East Street has Valentine's chocs! Photo: Henry Bryant

Card Factory with Valentine's balloons and more.

Card Factory with Valentine's balloons and more. Photo: Henry Bryant

A lovely Valentine's Day themed shop front from Winter's Moon!

A lovely Valentine's Day themed shop front from Winter's Moon! Photo: Henry Bryant

