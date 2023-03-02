Aldi is stepping up its search for new sites – and has set its sights on West Sussex.

New industry data revealed this week that Aldi remains the fastest-growing supermarket. As well as growing sales by over 26 per cent year-on-year, during the last three months Aldi attracted 1.3-million more shoppers with customer spend switching from every other supermarket.

Aldi said it planned to invest more than £400million on store development over the coming year as it targets new and refurbished stores across the UK – including in Worthing, which features on the list of 30 priority locations for the chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi currently has more than 990 stores but is committed to continuing towards its current target of 1,200 stores across the UK to reach more shoppers.

Aldi has announced plans for new store in West Sussex

That means it is on the lookout for freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites that are around 1.5 acres and can accommodate a 20,000-square-foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally, each location would be near a main road with good visibility and access, with priority locations listed below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supermarket offers a finder’s fee for agents who recommend a site, which is either 1.5% of a freehold price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer at Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher here are still some towns and areas that either don’t have access to an Aldi or have capacity for additional stores.

“To meet that demand, we need to open more stores and it’s our mission to keep driving our ambitious expansion plan to achieve that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The priority locations include:

1. Birmingham

2. Warwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Wellingborough

4. Cathcart, Glasgow

5. Drylaw, Edinburgh

6. Bonnyrigg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Wilmslow

8. Wigan

9. Penwortham

10. Barry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11. Torquay

12. Saltash

13. Basildon

14. Rayleigh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15. St Albans

16. York

17. Harrogate

18. Scarborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19. Sunderland

20. Chesterfield

21. Ossett

22. Formby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

23. Upton

24. Liverpool

25. Chesterton

26. Tunbridge Wells

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

27. Worthing

28. Bath

29. Oxford

30. Dorchester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad