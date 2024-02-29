Ben Sherman unveils new collection: a stylish ode to Brighton's beach club culture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspired by the vibrant culture of Brighton’s Beach Club in the 60s, this latest installment seamlessly integrates holiday geo prints and contemporary tropical twists into the brand’s classic shirting silhouettes – an invitation to embrace one’s unique style for the new season, capturing the carefree ambiance of seaside living with a modern, sophisticated twist.

As the SS24 journey unfolds, the visual richness of the season's color palette showcases summer oranges and soft pistachio hues gracefully intertwining with neutrals, summer blues, and navy tones. Capturing the lively vibrancy of Brighton's seaside culture, the collection upholds a polished and contemporary aesthetic, encouraging individuals to embrace an engaging and distinctive style.

In the realm of spring knitwear, the evolution takes center stage with new variations of Ben Sherman’s notable vertical stripe knitted mod polo. Sophistication is introduced through linen yarns in Johnny collar polos, injecting a contemporary spirit into the summer knitwear selection.

Continuing Ben Sherman’s commitment to heritage sport looks, the SS24 Signature Collection presents fresh Ivy League-inspired detailing, complemented by bold new colorations in heritage

check shirts. These elements pay homage to the classic yet innovative spirit that defines Ben Sherman.

Embarking on the second half of the spring season, the new Brighton Beach Club capsule is unveiled, featuring stand-alone 60s-inspired branding. Key pieces include toweling stripe polos and textured beach shirts, reminiscent of the original beach shirts designed by Ben Sherman in the 60s. Seamlessly blending nostalgia with contemporary style, these items create a timeless yet fresh addition to the collection.

The SS24 Signature Collection extends an invitation to embrace the spirit of Brighton's iconic beach club culture, offering a range that transcends time and trends. With a palette reflecting the joy of summer and designs celebrating the brand's heritage, this collection captures the essence of a carefree seaside escape with a modern, sophisticated twist, embodying the ongoing narrative of confidently owning each moment.