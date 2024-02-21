On Monday, February 19, shots of the Bognor Regis Tesco Superstore were captured as it was flooded with water yet again. Shripney Road is a frequently flooded part of Bognor Regis, with many of the same areas flooding in January of last year. Rain saw water flowing out into the road itself.

A Tesco spokesperson had said: “We are working to reopen our Bognor Regis Superstore as quickly as possible following the recent flooding. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

However, Wednesday, February 21 sees the superstore in Bognor open its doors for the first time in two days. A spokesperson for Tescos confirmed that The Bognor Regis Superstore has reopened as of this morning, including the pharmacy and petrol filling station. Home delivery orders are currently unavailable from the Bognor Regis Superstore as of now.

1 . GGtIiXVXUAE5EEn.jpeg Bognor Regis Tescos. Photo: Eddie Mitchell