Animal Clothing.

Their journey commenced in 1987 in the South West, where two surfers pioneered their inaugural product. The brainchild of these visionaries, the ‘Hook and Loop’ watch strap, swiftly garnered attention within the surfing and action sports community for its durable and cool design. It was during this period that the Animal brand was conceived, marking the onset of an iconic adventure.

Over the ensuing three decades, they have been able to grow their roots in board sports, evolving into a prominent lifestyle clothing brand for kindred spirits embracing a free-spirited ethos.

