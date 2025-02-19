Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy - free screening in Eastbourne of powerful film

Come along to our free, powerful film screening of Buy Now! The Shopping conspiracy and discover how you can take action with Greenpeace to tackle plastic pollution for a better future!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buy Now!

The Shopping Conspiracy

Film Screening and welcome Event

scan the qr code for more information

WHERE: Friends Meeting House, 17 Wish Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4NE

WHEN: Friday 28th February, at 7 pm,

Greenpeace Eastbourne will be at the Friends Meeting House, Wish Road, Eastbourne hosting a welcome event film screening of ‘Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This free film screening and welcome event is an opportunity to meet and get to know your local Greenpeace organising team, find out what we do, and how you can get involved - because we want you on our team!

Plastic pollution

It’s also a great opportunity to watch and discuss the fantastic new film ‘Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy’; directed by Emmy-winning writer and filmmaker Nic Stacey, which exposes the tricks companies like Amazon use to keep people buying, and the true costs of overconsumption on people and planet.

We’re running this film because Greenpeace have been campaigning for an end to single use plastic and a significant reduction in plastic production overall. We are calling for a strong Global Plastics Treaty that will keep the oil and gas used to produce plastic in the ground and stop big polluters with their relentless plastic production. A strong treaty will deliver a cleaner, safer planet for us and for future generations. This is just one of many important and exciting issues we campaign on.

Sign up for a reminder and full contact details!

Come join us to grow our movement for change!

Location: Friends Meeting House, 17 Wish Road, Eastbourne

Date: Friday 28th February

Time: 7pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on this event or Greenpeace, please contact Evie 07852 903873 or join our Greenpeace Eastbourne Greenwire page on the link below