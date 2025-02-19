Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy - free screening in Eastbourne of powerful film
Buy Now!
The Shopping Conspiracy
Film Screening and welcome Event
WHERE: Friends Meeting House, 17 Wish Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4NE
WHEN: Friday 28th February, at 7 pm,
Greenpeace Eastbourne will be at the Friends Meeting House, Wish Road, Eastbourne hosting a welcome event film screening of ‘Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy’.
This free film screening and welcome event is an opportunity to meet and get to know your local Greenpeace organising team, find out what we do, and how you can get involved - because we want you on our team!
It’s also a great opportunity to watch and discuss the fantastic new film ‘Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy’; directed by Emmy-winning writer and filmmaker Nic Stacey, which exposes the tricks companies like Amazon use to keep people buying, and the true costs of overconsumption on people and planet.
We’re running this film because Greenpeace have been campaigning for an end to single use plastic and a significant reduction in plastic production overall. We are calling for a strong Global Plastics Treaty that will keep the oil and gas used to produce plastic in the ground and stop big polluters with their relentless plastic production. A strong treaty will deliver a cleaner, safer planet for us and for future generations. This is just one of many important and exciting issues we campaign on.
Sign up for a reminder and full contact details!
greenwire.greenpeace.org.uk/s/event/a2XR5000000M8bdMAC/eastbourne-greenpeace-welcome-event-and-film-evening-buy-now-
Come join us to grow our movement for change!
For more information on this event or Greenpeace, please contact Evie 07852 903873 or join our Greenpeace Eastbourne Greenwire page on the link below