Chichester high street charity shop closes

The British Heart Foundation on 19-22 Southgate, Chichester, has officially closed.

The British Heart Foundation is a UK-based charity focused on cardiovascular research.

It supports medical studies into heart and circulatory diseases and their risk factors, while also working to influence public policy and raise awareness.

The charity has two locations in the West Sussex city of Chichester. One of which, on Southgate, has now closed. The date of closure was Saturday, July 12th.

Their other shop resides on North Street.