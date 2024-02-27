Chichester photo retailer shares 'picture-perfect' gift ideas for Mother’s Day

Local photo retailer shares 'picture-perfect' gift ideas for Mother’s Day.

Mark Smith, Owner of Whitby's Imaging Centre, a photo by Fujifilm partner, on 4 Baffins Court, Baffins Lane in Chichester, said: “This Mother’s Day, treat your mum to something she can treasure.

‘Our photo printing service means we can offer a range of different gifts, from small prints to giant posters, all helping to bring those memories of mum to life, rather than hiding on a phone camera roll or card.

“Here are our top three gifts to give the gift of memories this Mother’s Day.”

1. Frame your favourite photo

“A picture frame is a classic and timeless way to express your appreciation for that special someone. We take so many photos on our phones and cameras, but we often forget to print our favourites and reminisce on good times. We’re sure any mum will appreciate the time and effort in choosing a favourite photo and deciding on a frame that will complement her home.”

2. A collage of the past

“If you really want to take a trip down memory lane, then a collage of photos is the perfect way to show off all your favourite memories at once. We can suggest a template that will beautifully illustrate your photos throughout the decades, showing the role your mum has played in your life to date.

“If there’s one photo in particular that you know your mum will love, consider using our poster printing service. Available in both landscape and portrait designs and printed using Fujifilm Satin Inkjet Paper, which ensures stunning vibrant colours, this is the perfect way to make a big and bold statement of appreciation.”

3. A handpicked selection of prints

“There’s nothing like opening a pack of freshly printed photos and feeling the nostalgia of cherished memories. With our digital photo printing, your images will come to life on high-quality Fujifilm Original Photographic Paper and are guaranteed to leave mum smiling long after Mother’s Day has passed.”