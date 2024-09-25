Chichester retailer offering free kids meals to celebrate new cafe refurbishment launch

The Range at Chichester has officially opened its newly transformed in-store café - Café Eighty Nine.

In celebration of their new establishment, kids will get to eat free throughout their opening weekend.

Bosses at The Range say it will feature a fresh ‘continental style’ interior scheme offering customers a ‘village green’ meeting space with cooked to order food, and barista-made hot drinks.

In celebration of the new establishment, kids get to eat free for the opening weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday 27th to the 29th of September).

The kids’ options available includes a cooked breakfast, fish fingers & chips, and sausage & chips. A child’s meal will be free with each purchase of an adult main meal.

The extensive menu consists of an all-day English breakfast with a vegetarian option available for £3.99, alongside an array of family favourites, including pizzas for £5.49 and burgers, curries and lasagnas for £6.49

Light bites, such as salads, jacket potatoes and toasties are also available for customers.

In addition to the cooked-to-order menu, Café Eighty Nine offers a full range of coffees including, cappuccinos, lattes, espressos and mochas, with prices starting from £1.95.

Specialty cold coffee drinks from Costa are also on the menu for summer.

The newly refurbished café will have a new interior scheme with pops of green and cream stripes, with various seating areas. space.

CEO of The Range, Alex Simpkin said: “At The Range we have committed to refurbish a number of stores up and down the country and Chichester is one of many to benefit from this stunning new cafe.

“We are incredibly proud of the space, not only does it enable local shoppers to dine affordably pre or post shop but they get to do so in bright, modern new surroundings.

“A lot of time has been spent making sure that the food and drinks offering provides customers with brilliant quality, while keeping prices affordable.”