Coastal Creations uses sea glass as well as pebbles to create bespoke pieces, from pictures for customers as well as charms. Owner and creator Karen Foyle said: “I moved to Bracklesham over five years ago and started creating things then. I love beach-combing and have created many things but I especially love sea glass which can be many years old.

“Pirate glass can also be found on our beaches which is black glass until you shine a light through it to see the true colour. I have sold over 500 sea glass necklaces, I know that because I have how many gift boxes I have got through. My most recent best-seller was the sea glass car diffusers I sold 160 in weeks leading up to Christmas.”