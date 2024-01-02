BREAKING

Chichester woman sells hundreds of sea glass items from beach-combing

Karen Foyle moved to Bracklesham five years ago, and started creating sea glass jewellery from then on.
By Henry Bryant
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 12:37 GMT
Bracklesham Bay and some of the glass items Karen makes.Bracklesham Bay and some of the glass items Karen makes.
Coastal Creations uses sea glass as well as pebbles to create bespoke pieces, from pictures for customers as well as charms. Owner and creator Karen Foyle said: “I moved to Bracklesham over five years ago and started creating things then. I love beach-combing and have created many things but I especially love sea glass which can be many years old.

“Pirate glass can also be found on our beaches which is black glass until you shine a light through it to see the true colour. I have sold over 500 sea glass necklaces, I know that because I have how many gift boxes I have got through. My most recent best-seller was the sea glass car diffusers I sold 160 in weeks leading up to Christmas.”

You can find products from Coastal Creations here: https://www.facebook.com/karencoastalcreationswitterings