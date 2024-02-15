Cowdray in Midhurst set to host three-day gut retreat
The retreat has been designed for individuals who want to change their habits. Partnering with a Nutritional Therapist and Gut Health Specialist, Nicola Russell, individuals will benefit from in-depth functional testing, specialist advice and guidance alongside a bespoke exercise and dietary programme, deliciously gut-healthy meals personally catered to each guest by Cowdray’s Executive Chef, Ben Judd.
Hosting just 10 participants, each programme is adjusted according to each person’s needs. Prior to arrival, guests will have an individual pre-retreat consultation and comprehensive functional testing with Nicola to determine if there’s an imbalance in their gut microbiome while looking at areas of diet and lifestyle that can have an impact on gut health.
Throughout the retreat, Cowdray’s team of experienced practitioners will all be hosting personalised classes and workshops across the three days - itineraries will include healthy cookery demonstrations, a Wim Hof Method Experience, bespoke Personal Training, Candlelit Yoga, a Sound Bath and a Change and Empowerment Workshop.
Nicola Russell said: "What makes this retreat so unique is the personal service each guest receives ranging from individual recommendations based on test results to being educated on how to enhance your gut health through diet, exercise and stress reduction techniques. No two people are the same, which is why a bespoke service is key.
"I will also provide pre-retreat consultations to discuss full medical history, symptoms and concerns, along with comprehensive functional testing. Throughout the retreat, your glucose will be monitored and we will hold one-to-one consultations and based on your test results provide a personalised regime."