Crawley shoppers welcome new budget store in town centre - take a look inside

The new Poundstretcher store has opened in Crawley with local shoppers having the chance to win vouchers before the ribbon was cut.

Poundstretcher's entertainer Ian Gee was ran games and activities with £250 worth of Poundstretcher shopping vouchers up for grabs. The store also had a Charity Trolley Dash for the benefit of local charity The Easter Tema where operations manager Su Parrish was given the opportunity to fill their trolley with as many products as possible within 60 seconds.

The family business, which was established over 40 years ago, has come to Crawley and has made a home in the old Wilko store in The Broadway. There is a wide choice of brands within household products, food and drinks, homeware, everyday essentials, electrical goods and seasonal ranges. The store also has a large Pet section.

Regional Director Shahid Kissay said: “We are pleased to be opening a store in Crawley for everyone to access our wide range of half-price, multi-buy and star deal offers on amazing, branded products. Having 2 stores in the area already, the team is working hard to continue to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our old and new customers. We are expecting a massive turnout for our opening day specials, including an action-packed morning, so come early to not miss out!”

Staff ready for the Poundstretcher store to open in Crawley

Crawley Council leader Michael Jones was on hand to do the ribbon cutting. He said: “A huge warm welcome to Poundstretcher, it’s great news. I am really pleased we have been able to fill the building so quickly and I think it’s an indication of how strong Crawley town centre is and how retailers want to trade here.”

The new opening is part of a series of new stores openings across the UK and Crawley becomes the 27th store to open this year.

New members of staff (both part and full time) from the local area have been recruited to become part of the Poundstretcher team.

