A grand and imposing four-bedroom detached house with parking for two cars located within a stone’s throw of the city-centre.

The very well-proportioned accommodation is full of period charm and features and is arranged over three stories with three reception rooms, a shower room and a breath-taking open plan kitchen/family room with bi-fold doors to the garden on the ground floor, a large cellar and four generous double bedrooms and a beautiful bathroom on the first floor.

The entrance is large and welcoming with a wooden front door with double glazed inserts, Victorian tiled floor, radiator, stairs to the first-floor landing, door to the staircase leading down to the cellar, door to the sitting room, kitchen, snug/study and the shower room and double doors to the dining room. This property is on the market on Zoopla for £890,000.

Outside there is a private south-facing garden and ample off-street parking with an electric charge point and double electric gates. Internal viewing is essential to appreciate the space and finish of this fantastic property and on offer with no onward chain.

To the side of the property with space for two cars accessed via the black double wooden gates. It has a city' garden with a large patio area directly adjacent to the bi-fold doors in the kitchen leading on to an area of lawn with decorative borders, a summer house, an outside tap and a power point. To the side of the property, the garden steps down to the shingle parking area.

The address us Oving Terrace, Oving Road, Chichester. PO19.

1 . 05b45f3583d8fa3c5b282b4c6bac1584bd94ce5e.jpg One of the living spaces available at the property Photo: Bell & Blake

2 . b40fef3d6194d63861015b5f33adc6cdabcfbdac.jpg The study. Photo: Bell & Blake

3 . Desirable Property in Chichester One of the two bathrooms. Photo: Bell & Blake

4 . Desirable property Photo of the second bathroom. Photo: Bell & Blake