East Dean village market on Wednesday October 15

East Dean village market open Wednesday 15/10/25 10-2pm outside stalls 1030-2 inside stalls Cafe open from 930

East Dean village market is open every Wednesday with. Scrumptious array of locally produced foods, bakery, fruit, veg, plants, cheese, venison, plant based foods, teas, Indian cuisine, fudge, preserves, honey, apple juices, marmalade The Downland Bun, chilli jam, crystals, wooden crafts, kindling wood, logs, hand crafted jewellery, macrame, cushions, art, Christmas cards, 3D printables, sewn crafts, preloved clothing, knit wear, wool, antiques, artisan, bees wax candles, framing, mosaics , crochet craft, scrappy bears, glass, miniature felted bears, watch strap and battery’s and so much more.

Pop up Cafe with freshly cooked breakfasts, brunches and light lunches, home made cakes, sausage rolls, pastries, tea cakes, scones, hot and cold drinks.

fee parking, free entry. Find East Dean village market just off the A259 between Seaford and Eastbourne, postcode BN20 0DJ

what3words Hampers:dissolves:ages

For information please email [email protected]

