Helm Gallery Brighton's new summer sip - the cereal milk matcha

With the matcha craze sticking around for Summer, there’s a new flavour innovation here at Helm Gallery - Cereal Milk Matcha.

Everyone loves that sweet, milky taste left at the bottom of the bowl so what better than to concoct it into a fun, refreshing drink that’s perfect for Summer. This is the ultimate DIY treat, made with simple ingredients that’s as satisfying to make as it is to enjoy. We know matcha can be an acquired taste, but this one’s definitely crowd-pleaser.

Fancy trying it at home? Head of Bar at Helm Gallery in Brighton, Aoife Taylor shares her recipe to nail this drink at home:

The Matcha Cereal Milk – Step by Step

Cereal Milk Matcha

Step 1: Make the Honey Cinnamon Syrup

In a small bowl or jug, combine the honey, hot water and a pinch of cinnamon. Stir until fully dissolved and smooth. This is your sweet base that brings the nostalgic cereal milk flavour.

Step 2: Build Your Drink

Pour 40ml of the honey cinnamon syrup into the bottom of a tall glass. Add ice and your milk of choice (we recommend oat milk for extra creaminess).

Step 3: Prepare Your Matcha

In a separate bowl, combine the Jenki Matcha and Hot Water:

Top tip - Use a bamboo whisk (AKA Chasen) to mix your matcha until frothy and blended. The fine bristles are designed to break up any clumps while incorporating air and enhancing flavour. No Chasen? An electric milk frother works just as well and will still give you that delicious end product.

Step 4: Combine & Serve

Pour the whisked matcha over the milk and syrup. Give it a gentle stir to swirl the layers, or leave as is for an Insta-pic worthy ombré effect. Sip and enjoy your summer matcha moment.

Full Ingredients & Measurements

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp hot water

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon (adjust to taste)

2g Jenki matcha

50ml hot water

200ml milk (oat)