Independent shop in Chichester celebrates four years on North Street

Winter’s Moon is an independent shop located on North Street in Chichester. They celebrated their fourth year on the high street recently.
By Henry Bryant
Published 29th Jan 2024, 13:12 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 13:45 GMT
Winter’s Moon sells a wide range of vintage, fairtrade and handmade gifts and homewares. They started their journey online over 10 years ago but then decided to set up shop. At the beginning of 2020, got a shop space in North Street, Chichester.

Owner Julia Grant said: “I'm really proud of what we’ve been able to do here and celebrate our fourth year in North Street. However, I'm also really grateful, I think I've been really fortunate. I've got such an amazing team, they’re great people.

“As well as that, shoppers have responded well to what we've offered and I think we offer a bit of difference to what you normally get on the high street. We try and do it all with a big dose of creativity, and offer a really nice experience when you come in the shop.

Owner Julia Grant and staff outside their shop on Chichester's high street.

“So even if you're only coming in for card, you hopefully go away feeling a bit better than when you came in, which is what we aim for. We're not complacent though, you've got to work hard in the shop. It's not easy for anybody out here."

"You've got to work extra hard to make sure that if people choose to spend their money they choose to spend it with you and to give them the reason to spend it with you. I want people to support small businesses, but I also want them to do that because we're the best choice not because they feel guilty.

We've got lots of things that we sell here that are made quite locally and we're able to support other small businesses through the range that we have, So hopefully it's a win-win. It’s not easy out there though at all.

“You have just got to be creative and work hard and do what you do really well, I belive, which hopefully we try and do most of the time.”

If you are in Chichester their website says: “come and say hello, we’re a friendly bunch and always have good tunes playing… it would be lovely to meet you!”

