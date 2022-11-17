Christmas shopping can always be a bit of a chore. Going shop to shop trying to think of gifts for your friends and family can be tiresome.

But this year in Crawley there is an opportunity to inject a bit of fun into the festive shopping thanks to Globetrotters Crazy Golf’s new pop-up venue in County Mall.

Situated on the second floor opposite Primark, the nine-hole mini golf course is in a vacant retail unit and will be open every day until the end of the year - with the exception of Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

I, along with my 13-year-old son Noah, had a sneak preview of venue and had the pleasure to be the first people to play the course.

Inspired by the many historical wonders and characters of the world, Globetrotters takes you on a journey through different landmarks and transport you to a different time and place.

On the course, which has a par score of 24, you have to go through the Sydney Opera House - Noah’s favourite hole - and go over the Great Wall of China, among over challenges.

The lighting and the decor make the venue a fun place to be with models including a panda, a camel and a giant golf ball.

And it’s not just golf, you can play table tennis, table football as well as enjoy a snack or have a coffee, hot chocolate or soft drink.

Founder Nick Martin told us the plan is to make it a permanent fixture - and if it does it will make a great addition to the offering at County Mall.

Globetrotters Crazy Golf can be found on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

If you would like to book a round, visit https://globetrottersgolf.com/