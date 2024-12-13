Late night shopping at Priory Meadow is back next week
Christmas Eve will see stores open 9am to 5.30pm for any last minute present dashes.
Centre Manager, Andy Harvey, said: ‘We want people to shop local and support our stores as much as possible, and this is another way to make it more convenient and accessible for the community.’
‘It’s also a great way to beat the queues, avoid the weekend rush and shop amongst some sparkle with our Christmas lights and 35ft tree setting a festive atmosphere’ he added.
M&S, Primark, Waterstones, The Works, H&M and Boots are just a few of the stores you can enjoy shopping at during this joyful season.
PizzaExpress is also open until 10pm for you to devour a festive feast once you’re all shopped out.
Individual store times may vary.
Priory Meadow has issued the following dates for people’s diaries:
December: Thursday 19: 9am to 7pmFriday 20: 9am to 7pmSaturday 21: 9am to 7pm Sunday 22: 10am to 4pmMonday 23: 9am to 7pmChristmas Eve: 9am to 5.30pm Christmas Day: closed Boxing Day: 10am to 4pmFriday 27: 9am to 5.30pmSaturday 28: 9am to 5.30pmSunday 29: 10am to 4pmMonday 30: 9am to 5.30pmNew Years Eve: 9am – 5.30pmNew Year’s Day: 10am to 4pm