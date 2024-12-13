Late night shopping at Priory Meadow is back next week

Late night shopping is returning to Priory Meadow Shopping Centre next week. Participating stores will be opening their doors until 7pm on Thursday 19th, Friday 20th, Saturday 21st and Monday 23rd December.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas Eve will see stores open 9am to 5.30pm for any last minute present dashes.

Centre Manager, Andy Harvey, said: ‘We want people to shop local and support our stores as much as possible, and this is another way to make it more convenient and accessible for the community.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s also a great way to beat the queues, avoid the weekend rush and shop amongst some sparkle with our Christmas lights and 35ft tree setting a festive atmosphere’ he added.

Late Night Shopping at Priory Meadow.

M&S, Primark, Waterstones, The Works, H&M and Boots are just a few of the stores you can enjoy shopping at during this joyful season.

PizzaExpress is also open until 10pm for you to devour a festive feast once you’re all shopped out.

Individual store times may vary.

Priory Meadow has issued the following dates for people’s diaries:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

December: Thursday 19: 9am to 7pmFriday 20: 9am to 7pmSaturday 21: 9am to 7pm Sunday 22: 10am to 4pmMonday 23: 9am to 7pmChristmas Eve: 9am to 5.30pm Christmas Day: closed Boxing Day: 10am to 4pmFriday 27: 9am to 5.30pmSaturday 28: 9am to 5.30pmSunday 29: 10am to 4pmMonday 30: 9am to 5.30pmNew Years Eve: 9am – 5.30pmNew Year’s Day: 10am to 4pm