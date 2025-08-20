Letter to the Editor: Wake Up Lewes

Your World

Dear Sir, You have a rare and valuable resource: Fish at Riverside. There are very few real fishmongers selling fresh fish and typically you can only buy fish (frozen or not so fresh) in supermarkets. I live in Cornwall (near Launceston) and our local fishmongers closed a couple of years ago and now there is a visiting fish van Fridays and Saturdays. The selection of fish is limited, prices are high and the quality is no match for the Fish at the Riverside.

Last Saturday I drove to Lewes from Cornwall to visit my mother who is her 90s. She particularly enjoys fresh fish so on arrival I went to said fishmongers and purchased two excellent plaice which were expertly filleted.

I was told that too much fish remained unsold at the end of the day. This is clearly less than ideal for a fishmonger dedicated to selling fresh fish.

I went outside and attempted to buy new potatoes and strawberries from the market stall in the street and was told that they had sold out of both. So why are fruit and veg sold out but not fresh fish?

Something is very amiss! Running out of veg but not fresh fish? Veg is available anywhere but not fresh fish. Lets not forget that seafood has at least equivalent nutritional value if not greater.

I have a number of suggestions that could enable Fish at Riverside to remain open, which would in turn keep Lewes ahead of just about any town that I know of.

Anyone who buys seafood from the one of the three supermarkets in Lewes should instead buy it from the fishmonger, after all the prices are very competitive and the quality is superior. Restaurants in Lewis should offer local seafood (after all if Jeremy Clarkson can offer local produce in his farm shop and pub why can't Lewis restaurants?) There is scope for a restaurant to buy the fish trimmings from the fishmonger at the end of each business day. This could be used to make superb fish broth or soup. Are there any gourmet chefs out there?

Should I visit Lewes in the future and find that Fish at Riverside is closed for business I shall apply to the local council for a reduction in my mother's council tax due to severe reduction in local facilities!

I should add that I have not been sponsored to write this article and only write it in an attempt to ensure the survival of a valuable Lewes town resource.

Graham Jackson

Via email