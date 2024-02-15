New Golf shop opens in Chichester

PGA Professional and Lead Fitter, Mark Ostrom, has worked in the industry for his entire adult life and is deeply passionate about promoting long-standing customer relationships to support and develop their game.He said: "Being able to offer customers this fitting studio marks a step change for our business. Our extensive range of demo heads and shafts combined with the fitter's expertise enables us to find the perfect combination for golfers of all levels."Golfers looking to improve their game are increasingly realising the benefits of custom clubs including increased distance, tighter shot dispersion and more consistent yardage, and it's great to be able to support them on their journey to playing better golf."The Golf Tech team is comprised of former professionals, elite-level amateur golfers and PGA professionals. Lead Club Builder, Jordan Vincent said: "We are delighted to be able to offer our customers this state-of-the-art studio."As a business, we pride ourselves on attention to detail and providing a personalised high-quality service.Unlike other fitting studios, our customers can enjoy a completely private space with the very best equipment available."