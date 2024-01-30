New shop opens on Chichester high street

Bodyset has opened in Chichester.

Located on 64 North Street, Chichester, Bodyset has opened this month. Bodyset provides physiotherapy and a number of other services. On their website it says: “Bodyset believe physiotherapy is so much more than pain relief and recovery. It’s about preventing injury, improving performance and enhancing everyday lives too.

"Our knowledgeable team of experts are passionate about helping people get the best out of their bodies so they can do more of what they love.”

In 2012 Bodyset was founded. They say they had “a clear mission to change the landscape of private physiotherapy. With client experiences online and in-clinic inconsistent and outdated, methods for measuring and communicating progress lacked clarity, and often failed to achieve lasting results or improved performance for clients.”