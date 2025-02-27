Refilled Chichester launches prize draw to celebrate fourth birthday

Here at Refilled Chichester North Street, we are about to turn 4! To celebrate, we would like to enter everyone who spends £5 or more with us on Monday 10th March into our special prize draw.

Refilled was born after Esther and her husband, Harry, returned from their travels around New Zealand where they had been inspired by a number of earth conscious stores across the country. They were particularly enthused by the way in which these little shops gathered community and empowered individuals to be more easily eco-friendly.

They began their journey in as a little tiny shed in the Drapers Yard but when an opportunity arose to move next door to the wonderful Winter's Moon in North Street, Esther seized it with both hands. Since then, their customer base has slowly grown and despite all odds, its clinging on to its values, supporting local producers and sourcing sustainably so that its customers can shop with freer consciences. Refilled aims to nurture and nourrish wherever possible and now supports its growing wellness community with a range of workshops, talks/assemblies and the new Refilled Hub, all of which look to enthuse, encourage and upskill its particpants to green, healthy and happy lives.

Whether you are a Refilled regular or are a business, family or individual looking to broaden their eco horizons, they would love to help and, to celebrate their anniversary, on March 10th, they are entering everyone who spends £5 or more, between 9am and 5pm into their prize draw. The winner will receive a free eco consultation for their household, school or place of work and a £20 gift voucher for a Refilled workshop.

Why not pop in? They are on North Street in between Winter's Moon and Purchases and can't wait to see you.