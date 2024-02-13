Sneak peek into new Chichester Mountain Warehouse store
Here’s a quick look at the new Chichester Mountain Warehouse store opening in East Street.
It’s only been a few months since the River Island location on 84-86 East Street in Chichester closed. Mountain Warehouse will be opening up to replace it. Photos saw workers busy preparing for the opening date of the store.
It will be officially opening on Friday, February 16. Founded in 1997, Mountain Warehouse Limited is a British outdoor retailer selling equipment for hiking, camping, skiing, cycling, running and fitness