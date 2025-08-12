The nation has had its say on the shops we miss the most – but how do people in Worthing feel about it?

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 12th Aug 2025, 15:55 BST
There is no doubt the high street scene has changed over the years, with many shops coming and going while other big names ride the storm.

As more stores shut down nationwide, experts at Liquidation Centre have analysed search data to reveal which former brand names consumers want to see back.

Debenhams tops the list and other favourites include Dorothy Perkins, Thorntons, Mothercare, BhS, Woolworths, Miss Selfridge and Blockbuster.

The Debenhams brand and website was bought by Boohoo in 2021 and has changed its name to revive the 247-year-old name but the chief executive has stated Debenhams will be ‘Britain’s online department store’.

Richard Hunt, director at Liquidation Centre, said: "Their online-only comeback will be exciting for many fans but it also serves as a stark reminder of their failure to compete effectively on the high street amid a changing market.”

Dorothy Perkins was also part of the Arcadia Group.

How do people in Worthing feel about it? We’d love to hear your views. We also miss Monsoon among many others.

Visit liquidationcentre.co.uk for advice for current retailers on how to stay relevant in a competitive market.

Montague Street, Worthing, in January 2009

1. Shops we want back

Montague Street, Worthing, in January 2009 Photo: Stephen Goodger

We miss Monsoon in Montague Street, Worthing

2. Shops we want back

We miss Monsoon in Montague Street, Worthing Photo: Stephen Goodger

Thorntons was one of the nation's favourites and we miss our Worthing store

3. Shops we want back

Thorntons was one of the nation's favourites and we miss our Worthing store Photo: Stephen Goodger

Bhs in Worthing was a huge department store with a great restaurant

4. Shops we want back

Bhs in Worthing was a huge department store with a great restaurant Photo: Stephen Goodger

Related topics:
