Town Centre in Petworth featured in top 10 high streets in UK

According to research, Petworth town centre is one of the top 10 high streets for independent shops in the UK.

New research from American Express Shop Small and GlobalData this month has revealed that the town centre in Petworth is one of the top 10 high streets for independent shops in the UK. The research was conducted to ‘shine a light on the nation’s small businesses that play such an important role in their local communities’.

The top 10 high streets were identified by ranking factors such as the streets with the highest proportion of independent outlets and included other key factors such as variety of business types, number of visitors, and shop occupancy rate.

The research, carried out with retail experts GlobalData, identified Victoria Street and West Bow in Edinburgh, The Pantiles in Tunbridge Wells and Llandeilo 3, in South Wales as home to some of the UK’s best high streets for shoppers wanting to visit and support independent businesses. Petworth was listed as the 6th best.

1st place was Victoria Street & West Bow, Edinburgh. Second place was High Street, Stockbridge. Third place was The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells. Fourth place was Church Street, Hereford. Fifth place was Broadway, Cotswolds. Sixth was Town Centre 2, Petworth. Seventh was High Street, Burford. Eighth place was Magdalene Street, Cambridge. Ninth place was The Lanes, Brighton. Tenth place was Town Centre 3, Llandeilo.

Dan Edelman, VP & UK General Manager, Merchant Services at American Express, said: “We know how vital independent businesses are to all our communities, so it’s great to once again hero high streets during this crucial trading time through our Shop Small campaign.

"With everything from grocery stores, bespoke gift shops and pet stores, there’s something for everyone, and now is the time for people to step out and support the small local businesses on their doorstep.”

Matt Piner, Research Director at GlobalData commented on the findings: “Despite the challenges small businesses have faced over the past decade, this research shows that a wonderfully diverse array of small businesses remain prominent on high streets across the UK.