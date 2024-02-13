Two new Chichester stores announce official opening date

A sign has appeared on the front of the upcoming Mountain Warehouse and Animal clothing shop that is set to be opening its doors to the public this week. Previously, it had been a River Island outlet, which closed its doors a few months back.

Mountain Warehouse is moving location in the city from their North street location, to now be in East Street. However, this move has seen the addition of Animal Clothing open up in what appears to be the same building, but with a portion of sign and building space.

The official opening date for Mountain Warehouse is Friday, February 16. It is unknown whether Animal will be opening on the same date, but due to it appearing in the same building, it seems highly likely the clothing outlet will open on the same day.

