The Sussex Yarn Collection has opened the doors at its new location in Steyning High Street, offering a wide range of yarns and accessories for keen crafters.

Jane Hitchcock, 71, turned her passion for knitting and crochet into a business three years ago, opening in Storrington High Street in October 2022.

Having been crafting for 40 years, she delights in passing on her knowledge and expertise. After thriving in her first little shop, bucking the trend facing so many small businesses, Jane decided to move to a bigger property, where there was more space for classes.

Jane said: “When I opened the shop, I never imagined it would grow so quickly. We’ve built a wonderful community. Moving to Steyning means more space – for stock, for classes, and to welcome more people into our creative family.”

Jane Hitchcock has moved The Sussex Yarn Collection to Steyning High Street

She has kept the basic design of the shop the same, with colourful wool on show alongside items she has made herself to show how it can be worked up.

Jane said: "The idea of a wool shop is little nooks and crannies to explore. I make up different things to hang around the shop so people can see how the wool works up."

The shop at 52 High Street, Steyning, stocks a range of yarns, wools and haberdashery to suit any budget, project, or level of expertise. Jane is proud to be the south east’s sole supplier of Jamieson’s of Shetland wool.

Daughter Imogen Hitchcock said: "It is important to have a wide range of yarns, from everyday basics to more specialist yarns, as well as specific wools for particular projects."

The Sussex Yarn Collection opens in Steyning High Street

Whether it is someone picking up their first crochet hook or experienced crafters on the lookout for rare yarns, Jane said The Sussex Yarn Collection was known for offering a friendly ear, practical advice and plenty of inspiration.

As the doors opened for the first time on Friday, October 10, at 10am, there was already a beginners knitting class starting at the front of the shop. Locals had also popped in to look around, thrilled to have the wool shop in the town.

Imogen said: "We are so pleased to be part of Steyning High Street because it is a wonderful community and all the shops have been so helpful."