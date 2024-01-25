BREAKING

Works underway for new store coming to Chichester

The former River Island shop in Chichester is being repainted, with works going underway for a new shop.
By Henry Bryant
Published 25th Jan 2024, 12:44 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 12:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It’s only been a few months since the River Island location on 84-86 East Street in Chichester closed. Mountain Warehouse will be opening up to replace it. Photos saw workers busy working away inside and outside of the store, with the shop being painted a dark green colour.

Founded in 1997, Mountain Warehouse Limited is a British outdoor retailer selling equipment for hiking, camping, skiing, cycling, running and fitness.

Related topics:River Island