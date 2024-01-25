Works underway for new store coming to Chichester
The former River Island shop in Chichester is being repainted, with works going underway for a new shop.
It’s only been a few months since the River Island location on 84-86 East Street in Chichester closed. Mountain Warehouse will be opening up to replace it. Photos saw workers busy working away inside and outside of the store, with the shop being painted a dark green colour.
Founded in 1997, Mountain Warehouse Limited is a British outdoor retailer selling equipment for hiking, camping, skiing, cycling, running and fitness.