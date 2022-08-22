60 Great Reasons to Visit Arundel: Bumper free booklet produced by Arundel Walking Tours to promote the historic town

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Alderton and Karen Tunnicliffe, who run Arundel Walking Tours, created 40 Great Reasons to Visit Arundel in February to promote the town to tourists.

Business owners were impressed and now a further 20 have been added for the second edition, 60 Great Reasons to Visit Arundel.

Martin said: "As part of our massive campaign to promote Arundel to Sussex and the world, we have produced a booklet and have just launched the second edition.

Nigel Cull's photograph of Arundel on the cover of 60 Great Reasons to Visit Arundel

"The first edition was printed in February and came with us to Excursions Show at Twickenham Stadium in March. It was also handed out free in goodie bags with other Arundel promotions and at venues across the town and beyond.

Arundel Walking Tours' free booklet 60 Great Reasons to Visit Arundel is available at various locations in the town

"The response from business owners was phenomenal and the interest from the public the same. We went back to the businesses and added 20 more, including Fontwell Park and Parham Park."

The free booklet is a guide to some of the best places to eat, drink, shop, stay and enjoy, designed by Arundel Walking Tours to bring the town together and promote all it has to offer to visitors.

Martin and Karen say they are committed to creating collaborations that will bring new people to the town, and those who have been back again, by bringing together options for people to build their own escape, adventure or just a day visit.

The diverse nature of the booklet gives something for everyone, an unrivalled and unique way to create awareness, spark ideas and build memories.

With the help of the many businesses, Arundel Chamber of Commerce and Visit Arundel, the booklet will be updated and printed at least annually.

Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, writes in the booklet: "Arundel is the historic heart of West Sussex and has so much to offer visitors and residents.

"It is a thriving town filled with fantastic independent businesses and this booklet is a fantastic wonderful guide to discovering them all.

"Arundel Tours know the town inside and out which is why you can trust them to help you plan your visit. Enjoy!"

Martin is a postman who was brought up in the town and has always been fascinated by its history. He set up Arundel Walking Tours in 2012 for pre-booked groups and it grew to running a daily turn-up-and-go walk and talk lasting 75 minutes.

Martin missed out on being a Mullet, the name given to people born in Arundel, because most mums at the time travelled to Zacharty Merton Maternity Hospital in Rustington to have their babies.