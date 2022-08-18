Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With big, exciting plans coming to all three Butlin’s resorts, Jeremy will take up a new role as programme director.

The company said Jeremy’s experience leading the resort for so long and his intricate knowledge of large-scale projects will be critical in this new role with large scale projects on the horizon.

Taking over from Jeremy as the new resort director is Nikki Ratcliffe.

Butlin's resort director Jeremy Pardey is taking on a new leadership role

With almost 30 years’ experience working with the Tussauds Group and Merlin Entertainments, Nikki has extensive expertise in leading major attractions and resorts, including Resort Theme Parks and the UK’s most visited paid for attraction, The London Eye.

Jeremy Pardey said: “I’ve been lucky enough to have worked with some amazing people and welcome millions of guests to Bognor Regis during my time as resort director.

"In the 14 years I’ve spent leading the resort I’ve overseen huge construction projects such our hotels and the incredible Splash Waterworld pool opening.

"I’m excited to take the next step in my career and drive the upcoming projects we have with our Resort Of The Future plans at all three resorts.”

Nikki Ratcliffe said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Bognor Regis resort and leading this amazing team.

"Having recently supported the business as resort director in Minehead, I’ve gained a good understanding as to what the business goals and objectives are.