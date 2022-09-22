Campervan hotspots in the UK: East Sussex features in top 10
The UK’s top 10 most campervan-friendly hotspots has been released and East Sussex is in there.
The new study, from over 50s experts Sunlife, ranked destinations on several factors such as the number of campsites, fuel prices, and vehicle crime rates. The Highlands came top, followed by Cornwall and Gloucestershire.
The full top 10:
1 - Highlands
Most Popular
2 - Cornwall
3 - Gloucestershire
4 - Dorset
5 - Devon
6 - Lincolnshire
7 - Cumbria
8 - East Sussex
9 - Pembrokeshire
10 - Somerset
Mark Screeton, CEO of SunLife, said: “We know campervans are a popular purchase among equity release customers, and for those who enjoy the great British outdoors, they can provide a fantastic way to make the most of retirement. Staycations remain bigger than ever, especially with continued flight cancellations, rising prices, and increasing temperatures both in the UK and abroad. There’s no better time to hit the open road and explore the great outdoors. Plus, with the school holidays in full swing, right now is the perfect time to get away with the whole family. These campervan hotspots offer the best opportunity to truly unwind and enjoy the peace and rejuvenating effects of Britain’s countryside and coastlines.”