Campervan hotspots in the UK: East Sussex features in top 10

Mark Screeton, CEO of SunLife, said: “We know campervans are a popular purchase among equity release customers, and for those who enjoy the great British outdoors, they can provide a fantastic way to make the most of retirement. Staycations remain bigger than ever, especially with continued flight cancellations, rising prices, and increasing temperatures both in the UK and abroad. There’s no better time to hit the open road and explore the great outdoors. Plus, with the school holidays in full swing, right now is the perfect time to get away with the whole family. These campervan hotspots offer the best opportunity to truly unwind and enjoy the peace and rejuvenating effects of Britain’s countryside and coastlines.”