This year all three resorts – Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness - will be twinkling more than ever before with over 140,000 lights offering plenty of picture-perfect photo opportunities. Guests will enjoy twinkling Christmas trees, magical displays and glittering walkways – and you never know, it might even snow.

The new Christmas shows will certainly get all the family into the festive spirit.

Arguably the world’s most famous Redcoat, Father Christmas, is taking to the stage in a brand-new exclusive show.

There’s also a new Skyline Gang performance, a new Snowstorm show featuring Billy and Bonnie and everyone’s favourite, the Panto, Goldilocks and the Three Bears. What’s best, this is all included in the price of the break.

When it comes to food, there’s a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings available to all guests booked on a Festive Wonderland break on a Premium or Food Court Dining plan. Seasonal specials and treats galore will be available throughout resort including in The Diner where there will be a delicious Festive Burger topped with pigs in blankets.

Other activities to keep the family busy during a December getaway include Festive Silent Cinema and Christmas decoration making.

These are both included in the price alongside accommodation, the amazing live shows, free flow access to the pools, unlimited rides on the fairgrounds and playgrounds.

Mike Godolphin, Butlin’s entertainment director said: “We can’t guarantee snow this Christmas, but we can guarantee a sparkly Christmas with more lights on resort than ever before. With our brilliant new festive shows and so much included in the price, there’s a line-up of non-stop fun that’s sure to fill the whole family with Christmas cheer.”

It’s also Christmas competition time! To help get families in the festive spirit, Billy and Bonnie bear need a new Christmas jumper designed.

The best design will win a Festive Wonderland break to see Billy and Bonnie in their new jumpers. To download the design template and to enter visit https://www.butlins.com/blog/christmas-jumper-competition

Christmas breaks run throughout December and include Christmas Day breaks and New Year’s breaks where there will also be a fireworks display on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

Butlin’s Christmas – Festive Wonderland breaks from under £25ppButlin’s offers a four-night Festive Wonderland break staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room from £97 (£24.25 per person) on November 28, 2022.

Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes all live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides.

Dining packages start from £22.75 per adult, per day and £11.40 per child, per day. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com.

To book your 2022 Butlin’s Christmas break, visit www.butlins.com.

