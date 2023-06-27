Cove UK unveils multi-million pound investment at Seal Bay Resort in Selsey

The new Dockyard adventure playground at Seal Bay Resort

Gordon Walker, Operations Director, explains: “The popular coastal resort of Seal Bay in Selsey has been further improved this year. £1.5m has been invested in the creation of a brand-new indoor adventure centre, called ‘The Dockyard’. This themed indoor park will be a big pull for families. It includes climbing walls, bounce nets, golf and adventure play areas in an amazing dockyard setting.

“A further £8m has been invested in Solway, on the beautiful Cumbrian coast. Holiday homeowners and guests can now enjoy a smart new restaurant, a cool bar, a modern arcade, and an extensive indoor kid’s creative play zone. There are also superb new shower facilities for the touring site, a convenient takeaway food outlet and lots of new activities to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the Scottish woodland location of Hunters Quay, Cove has developed a brand-new spacious entertainment venue – ideal for hi-tech and show-stopping evening performances, as well fun daily activities. In addition, holiday homeowners and guests can have fun in the new leisure complex, with the latest arcade entertainment and a smart new bar, in addition to a brand-new indoor adventure centre.

“Also, Springwood, previously an owners-only park is opening its doors this year to holiday guests too. Our recent investment in this idyllic riverside park, in the Scottish borders, has created some lovely social spaces, with a smart new café bar, kids’ playground and a beautiful alfresco area now available.