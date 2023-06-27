Eastbourne named one of the safest camping spots for your dog this heatwave

Using Google data, the research looked at all available veterinary clinics and pet shops within a 5-mile radius for easy access to emergency doggy healthcare and essential supplies.
Top 20 safest destinations to head for holidays with dogs:1. Eastbourne (East Sussex)
2. Torquay (Devon)
3. Whitley Bay (Tyne and Wear)
4. Bognor Regis (West Sussex)
5. Whitstable (Kent)
6. Llandudno (Conwy)
7. Weymouth (Dorset)
8. Falmouth (Cornwall)
9. Cirencester (Cotswolds)
10. Crosby (Southport)
11. Aberystwyth (Ceredigion)
12. Skegness (Lincolnshire)
13. Prestatyn (Denbighshire)
14. Buxton (Peak District)15. Sidmouth (Devon)
16. Whitby (North Yorkshire)
17. Bakewell (peak District)
18. Oban (Scottish Highlands)
19. Bowness-on-Windemere (Lake District)
20. St Andrews (Fife)
Coming in at #1 was Eastbourne, which scores a 9.3/10 when it comes to local vets and 10/10 for pet shops. With an impressive 11 local vets, owners can rest easy knowing that a pair of safe hands is close-by in case of emergencies.
Similarly, with a whopping 26 pet shops, there is no risk of being in short supply for essential food, treats, and even toys during a staycation in Eastbourne.
The full data on each of the top 20 cities can be found here.
Weather warning and pet risks
Senior government officials are preparing to declare a ‘level four’ national emergency in a bid to deal with the current heatwave.
Though the warmer weather may be welcomed by most, it isn’t always good news for our pets, with heatstroke and dehydration being just some of the risks linked to the heat for our canine friends.
7 tips to keep your dog safe when camping
Outdoor accommodation booking platform Pitchup.com is expecting 50,000 people to be on a UK staycation this weekend, with many bringing their dogs along for the trip.
Dan Yates, Founder and Managing Director of Pitchup, provides his tips for keeping your dog safe on your outdoor holiday in the sun:
-
Avoid walks in the middle of the day when it is at its hottest, or at all if necessary. No dog has ever died from not going on a walk but they can die of heatstroke. Also try to choose shaded routes rather than walks in direct sunlight where possible. Equally, try to avoid walks on pavements or concrete which get particularly hot in the sun, and opt instead for walks on grassy terrain.
-
Make sure you have plenty of cool water for your dog to drink and a carry a vessel for them to drink from. If the temperatures are due to stay warm at night, make sure they have access to a dog bowl in the tent or caravan to ensure they stay hydrated.
-
If you are camping, ensure you pitch your tent in a shaded area, ensuring all vents are open for better circulation. Since the sun moves throughout the day, speak to the staff on site about where they’d recommend pitching up as they’ll have the best knowledge of the shadiest spots.
-
Placing your dog on top of a cool, wet towel can help to bring down their body temperature, as can using a fan if you have access to electricity. There are also various cooling mats and cooling blankets which you can soak in cold water and wrap around your dog to make sure they don’t overheat.
-
Make sure you choose a location that is within easy reach of a veterinary clinic, should your dog become ill and need some medical attention.
-
Don’t keep them in the car. Perhaps the best-known rule for dog owners, but it is worth repeating - don’t leave your pet in a locked car in the heat, even if you are just nipping to the shop and even if you have the windows open.
-
A paddling pool is a great way to give your dog a cool bath when away from home, just make sure that if you are setting it up on a campsite or caravan park that you still keep your dog tethered to avoid them running off.
Methodology and sources:
Looking at the top UK staycation towns with similar population sizes, we looked at 8 factors to determine the most dog-friendly. All searches used a 5-mile radius of each town, apart from when using TripAdvisor and Booking.com, due to filtering options of less than a 2-mile radius being available. We gave each town a score out of 80 by scoring each factor using the PercentRank function.