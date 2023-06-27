Eastbourne named one of the safest camping spots for your dog this heatwave

Avoid walks in the middle of the day when it is at its hottest, or at all if necessary. No dog has ever died from not going on a walk but they can die of heatstroke. Also try to choose shaded routes rather than walks in direct sunlight where possible. Equally, try to avoid walks on pavements or concrete which get particularly hot in the sun, and opt instead for walks on grassy terrain.

Make sure you have plenty of cool water for your dog to drink and a carry a vessel for them to drink from. If the temperatures are due to stay warm at night, make sure they have access to a dog bowl in the tent or caravan to ensure they stay hydrated.

If you are camping, ensure you pitch your tent in a shaded area, ensuring all vents are open for better circulation. Since the sun moves throughout the day, speak to the staff on site about where they’d recommend pitching up as they’ll have the best knowledge of the shadiest spots.

Placing your dog on top of a cool, wet towel can help to bring down their body temperature, as can using a fan if you have access to electricity. There are also various cooling mats and cooling blankets which you can soak in cold water and wrap around your dog to make sure they don’t overheat.

Make sure you choose a location that is within easy reach of a veterinary clinic, should your dog become ill and need some medical attention.

Don’t keep them in the car. Perhaps the best-known rule for dog owners, but it is worth repeating - don’t leave your pet in a locked car in the heat, even if you are just nipping to the shop and even if you have the windows open.