Explore the Sussex town named among the "prettiest" and "best places to visit" in the UK

Lewes is one of Time Out’s Best Places to Visit in the UK, was named by The Times as one of the prettiest towns in the UK for Christmas shopping, and one of the prettiest towns according to The Telegraph.

Time Out released its list of the 15 best places to visit in the UK in 2024, with Lewes reaching seventh place.

Experts from The Telegraph gave their verdict on the prettiest, and ugliest, towns in the UK. They ranked towns out of ten in five categories: Shop fronts, historic architecture, low traffic/ litter, views and greenery.

Lewes was named in fourteenth place, with an overall score of 46/50, with a 10/10 for historical architecture and views.

According to The Telegraph: "Known for its outré annual firework display and its radical and literary history, Lewes also comes up with the aesthetic goods in its handsome half-timbered medieval streets... and historic piles including Lewes Castle and the ruins of Lewes Priory.”

The town features 17 pubs in it’s town centre, many of which are supplied by the local Harvey’s Brewery. They named the best viewpoint as the South Downs, with panoramic views across the town from atop the Castle, built in the aftermath of the Battle of Hastings.

Lewes was also named by The Times as one of the prettiest towns in the UK for Christmas shopping.

According to The Times: “The big-brand shops of Brighton may be just down the road, but your pounds are better spent in the independent shops of Lewes. It’s already known as an arty weekend escape and a gateway to the South Downs, but the shopping is excellent too.”

