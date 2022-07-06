Housewives On Holiday

Spokeswoman Laura May Sivers said: “Red Entertainment in association with Watersmeet, Rickmansworth are pleased to announce Housewives On Holiday, the eagerly awaited follow- on to the hilarious comedy sketch show Hormonal Housewives and penned by the same Julie Coombe and the show’s director John MacIsaac.

“The brand-new comedy which is set to tour the UK stars the l egendary Nolan Sister Maureen Nolan, the return of Hormonal Housewives Josephine Partridge and welcomes the wonderful Sarah Dearlove.

“What’s better than letting your hair down with the girls? Letting your hair down with the girls on holiday!

“Holidays, like women, come in all shapes and sizes. From wild partying to wild swimming. From Club 18-30 to Club 80-130. Join the ladies as they romp through a tapas selection of Holiday Heaven, Holiday Hell but most of all Holiday Hilarity!

“Bring your passports and bikinis because we’re off on our holibobs. From the Costa del Sol to the Costa del Clacton there’s no sucking in your belly on our beach. You’re among friends. Slap on the fun factor 50 and let it all hang out!”

Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Tuesday, July 12, 7.30pm. Tickets from £26 available from the box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com

Other theatre coming up in the area includes the return of The Haven Players, back in action after the success of their spring play Chase Me Up Farndale Avenue, S’il Vous Plait.

Spokesman Andy Bennett said: “Still a little hesitant regarding Covid, our trusted regulars and quite a few new newbies made up some fantastic audiences and embraced the chaotic Farndale play with gusto!

“Our summer musical show is now in full rehearsal swing, and the theme this year centres on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. We are taking songs from each decade of Her Majesty’s reign and setting them to dance routines by our very own choreographer Amy Baker. We’ve been raiding our costume department, attics and dressing up boxes to find outfits to evoke memories from skiffle to show tunes, Britpop to Baby Spice, Eurovision to Eurythmics and everything in between. Some of us remember the 50s originals and had to Google George Ezra whilst our youngsters are now as up on their Oklahoma numbers as their Adele.

“Seating is banquet style for that street-party feel and everyone is invited to bring their own picnic and drinks to add to the fun! The Haven Players extend a warm invitation to all to come and celebrate this once in a lifetime event. We’d love to see you! Directed by our very own two Sue’s (Beck and Davies) and Geoff Baker, this will be a night out you won’t want to miss.”

Performances: Friday, July 8, 7.30pm and Saturday, July 9, 2.30pm and 7.30pm at Stone Cross Memorial Hall.