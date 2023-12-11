Lewes is one of Time Out’s Best Places to Visit in the UK in 2024
The full list of 15 UK destinations features picturesque seaside towns, buzzing cities and other-worldly islands, demonstrating that Brits don’t need to travel far to experience some of the best food, drink, culture and attractions in the world.
The list was curated by Time Out’s network of editors and contributors, who ranked the places based on their current dining, drinking and arts scenes, as well as exciting new openings and big events in the year to come.
Chiara Wilkinson, Features Editor at Time Out UK said: “We’re over the moon to share our Time Out list of the best places to visit in the UK in 2024. These destinations have buzzy new openings, excellent food and drink offerings and pinch-me-moment landscapes. With its vibrant cultural scene set to get even bigger next year, Bristol was a deserving winner – but it was also great to see underrated destinations like Hull, Wrexham and Falmouth take their spots in the top 15. If you need an excuse to book a staycation, surely this is it.”
According to The Times, who named Lewes as one of the prettiest towns in the UK for Christmas shopping: “The big-brand shops of Brighton may be just down the road, but your pounds are better spent in the independent shops of Lewes. It’s already known as an arty weekend escape and a gateway to the South Downs, but the shopping is excellent too.”