Time Out has released its list of the 15 best places to visit in the UK in 2024, with Lewes reaching seventh place.

The full list of 15 UK destinations features picturesque seaside towns, buzzing cities and other-worldly islands, demonstrating that Brits don’t need to travel far to experience some of the best food, drink, culture and attractions in the world.

The list was curated by Time Out’s network of editors and contributors, who ranked the places based on their current dining, drinking and arts scenes, as well as exciting new openings and big events in the year to come.

Chiara Wilkinson, Features Editor at Time Out UK said: “We’re over the moon to share our Time Out list of the best places to visit in the UK in 2024. These destinations have buzzy new openings, excellent food and drink offerings and pinch-me-moment landscapes. With its vibrant cultural scene set to get even bigger next year, Bristol was a deserving winner – but it was also great to see underrated destinations like Hull, Wrexham and Falmouth take their spots in the top 15. If you need an excuse to book a staycation, surely this is it.”

Lewes is one of Time Out’s Best Places to Visit in the UK in 2024