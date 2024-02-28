The Royal Pavilion in Brighton Photo by Adam Bronkhosrt

I took my mum for a wonderful day out in Brighton recently which would make a fantastic Mother’s Day treat.

We started our day with a visit to the beautiful Royal Pavilion. We are so lucky to have the Royal Pavilion in Sussex but it’s funny how sometimes you just don’t think of going to the places that are right on your doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although I walk past it often, I haven’t been inside the Pavilion for a good few years and I had forgotten just how lovely it is to have wander around and take in the fascinating oriental decor and refresh your mind on the history of the building.

Inside the Royal Pavilion in Brighton

The Royal Pavilion was constructed as the ‘seaside pleasure palace’ for King George IV and many of the sumptuous and lavish furnishings and embellishments still adorn the rooms today.

My mum and I loved imagining we were at one of the King’s balls in the Music Room or sitting at the huge table in the Banqueting Room for a Regency feast – although I’m not sure how we would have fared at one of the King’s most famous meals in 1817, which included more than 100 dishes!

My mum and I were happy to walk around at our own pace and read the information boards that took our interest but there are audio guides available if that is more your thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Something new at the pavilion since my last visit is a painting by John Constable, which is on display in public for the first time. The painting, called Colliers unloading on Hove Beach, looking towards Shoreham, Brighton was rediscovered in 2017.

Nicola Caines and her mum, Sheena, on the Brighton i360

After our very chilled visit to the Royal Pavilion, it was time for something my mum would find a little less relaxing. I had convinced my mum, who has a terrible fear of heights, that she should try a flight on the Brighton i360.

Having been on it myself several times, I tried to reassure her that you can hardly feel it moving and as the floor is not see-through, it would be absolutely fine! She agreed to face her fears and I’m pleased to say she enjoyed it.

Ok, so my mum didn’t go to the edge of the pod but once the nerves had settled and she had a cocktail in her hand, she realised what amazing views you can see from the pod.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had chosen a 3pm flight, which turned out to be the perfect timing to see the start of a beautiful sunset over the sea. The sunsets are getting later so it’s worth checking sunset times if you want to catch it from the i360.

After our visits to two of Brighton’s top attractions, we felt we deserved a sit down and another cocktail to round off a fantastic mother and daughter day. Of course, Brighton has a huge range of restaurants, cafés, pubs and cocktails bars if want to continue your day out.

Tickets are available for the Royal Pavilion and the Brighton i360 separately but there is also a combined ticket, called the Brighton Explorer Pass, costing £30.60 for adults.