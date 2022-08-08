Olivia Colman celebration at this year’s 30th Chichester International Film Festival

The Lost Daughter. Pictured: Olivia Colman as Leda. PA Photo/Courtesy of Netflix.

Without it, the whole festival risks being rather too male-dominated, says artistic director Roger Gibson.

But above all, the retrospective will celebrate a remarkable talent with a remarkable catalogue of films behind her.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger said: “She is obviously an actor who is coming to her peak and I think her range is extraordinary.

" People don't walk out of a Judi Dench and Maggie Smith film but they do with an Olivia Colman film sometimes because she is an actor who is always very brave in the choices that she makes.

" Some of her films are really quite challenging.”

The retrospective includes:

Olivia Colman: A Very British Film Star: An illustrated talk by Pamela Hutchinson. Saturday, August 13, 13:15.

Tyrannosaur (18). Joseph, a man plagued by violence and a rage that is driving him to self-destruction, earns a chance of redemption that appears in the form of Hannah, a Christian charity shop worker. Saturday, August 13, 15:30

Grow Your Own (PG). A group of Merseyside gardeners take umbrage at the arrival of some refugees, but they find common cause to resist a devious corporate takeover.

Eddie Marsan, Omid Djalili and Olivia Colman star in this Ealing-esque comedy drama. Sunday, August 14, 15:45; Monday, August 15, 16:15.

The Father (12A). An elderly man struggles with daily life as dementia tightens its hold on him. Anthony Hopkins delivers a devastating, heart-breaking performance. Anne (Olivia Colman) is losing patience with her 80-year-old father, Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), whose grip on reality is fading but who refuses to allow a carer to look after him. Monday, August 15, 15:45.

Joyride (15) – new release. Two lovable but mismatched rogues Joy (Olivia Colman) and Mully (Charlie Reid) are on an adventure, coming full circle – and having their dreams come true.

As they tear up the road on their riotous misadventure, we follow these roguish outlaws during the summer solstice festivities in a feel-good, chaotic fairy-tale. Tuesday, August 16, 16:00

Mothering Sunday (15). Set mostly over a hot and sultry day in 1924, for Jane Fairchild, a maid in the Niven household, this will be her last day with her lover before he marries another. Wednesday, Aug 17, 15:30; Thursday, Aug 18, 18:30.

The Iron Lady (12A). In her twilight years, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Meryl Streep) reflects on her life and career as she finally prepares to dispose of the belongings of her late husband.