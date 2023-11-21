Selsey resort wins three tourism prizes

Seal Bay Resort in Selsey

Seal Bay Resort in Selsey has won three coveted awards, recognising it as a leading destination for family stays and food at a UK awards ceremony. The park won accolades at an awards ceremony organised by Hoseasons, the leading booking site for holiday parks across Britain.

Fending off competition from hundreds of other resorts, it was named winner of the ‘Family Fun Lodges and Parks in South of England’ category. It also picked up the ‘Customer Choice Food Award for “Best in Britain”’ and the ‘Customer Choice Food Award in the Family Fun Lodges and Parks in South of England’ category.

The honours mark the continuing success of Seal Bay Resort since it was purchased by Cove UK in August 2019. Mark Seaton, Managing Director of Cove UK, said the prizes were recognition of the quality of offering at Seal Bay as well as the outstanding customer service provided by team members.

Mr Seaton said: “It is a tremendous achievement for Seal Bay Resort to win these coveted industry awards. “We have an unwavering commitment to creating unforgettable holiday experiences for our guests and we have invested substantially in the park to ensure it remains a leading destination on the south coast.

“It is also a tribute to the team members who work so hard to provide outstanding customer service to those who come to visit us. As demonstrated from the awards, we focus on every aspect that makes a great holiday and that’s why we’ve been rated so highly for food as well as family fun. We’re pleased to be recognised so prominently within the sector.

Cove is the UK’s fifth largest caravan park operator, with recent acquisitions including Europe’s largest park, Seal Bay Resort (formerly Bunn Leisure) in August 2019, Medmerry Park in August 2021 and Argyll Holidays in February 2022.

