The 18 best beaches in Sussex according to TripAdvisor reviews

Sussex has the best of both worlds, the beautiful countryside and an array of beaches.

By Charlotte Harding
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 1:10 pm

So for days out, staycations or just for a walk there are lots of options.

In no particular order these are the 18 best beaches according to TripAdvisor.

Comments on the site include, on Behill: “With a clean pebble beach and one of the best Art Deco buildings in the south east, Bexhill is a stylish haven on the south coast.”

On Camber Sands: “This beach is amazing well worth a visit great for families, very clean and life guards so good when tide out large pools of water left which is great for children to play as shallow.”

And one person said about Worthing beach: “This beach is amazing well worth a visit great for families, very clean and life guards so good when tide out large pools of water left which is great for children to play as shallow.”

Where is your favourite beach?

1.

Littlehampton beach. Picture: Steve Robards

2.

West Wittering beach. Picture: Steve Robards

3.

Pett Level Beach.

4. Worthing beaches

Worthing beach. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: eddie mitchell

