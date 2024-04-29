Sussex Police respond to concerns over ‘4D AI cameras’ which have 'capability to see inside your car'
An AI camera which 'automatically detects' motorists not wearing a seatbelt is being used in Sussex. Sussex Police is among the forces to join National Highways’ trial of ‘new safety cameras’.
The kit is mounted to a vehicle or trailer and has multiple cameras giving differing views of the driver and their passengers.
Used car dealership Big Motoring World surveyed 2,000 people in the UK about the new cameras.
The dealership said there is an ‘almost dead-heat split’ between those who see the ‘futuristic 4D AI spy cameras’ as an invasion of privacy and those who don’t.
A spokesperson said: “The new surveillance has the capability to see INSIDE your car to detect mobile phone and seatbelt usage.
"Almost two-thirds (60 per cent) of Brits are unaware of new AI cameras with 4D radar that can scan inside vehicles.
"The new cameras are now being rolled out across ten police forces including Sussex Police. Majority of millennials (25-34) are up in arms that the new cameras are an invasion of privacy (67 per cent).
"Over half of motorists will alter their driving style due to the knowledge of the cameras, by avoiding roads with AI cameras (26%) and following the law more closely (27 per cent).”
Sussex Police has responded to concerns over the ‘Big Brother style 4D AI cameras’.
Assistant Chief Constable Simon Dobinson, head of operations for Sussex Police, said: “Earlier this year Sussex Police and the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership supported a trial of AI enabled cameras as part of a National Highways initiative in the county.
“The main focus of the trial was to provide us with a better insight into motorists’ behaviour for our road safety campaigns.
“We know that distracted motorists using mobile phones and people not wearing seatbelts are key factors in a high number of incidents that result in people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.
“No officer wants to deliver the news to a family that their loved-one has died or been seriously injured in a collision, and no family should have to endure this ordeal when the incident could so easily be prevented.
“That is why we are determined to raise awareness of the “fatal five” factors which cause serious collisions, to encourage motorists to drive legally and safely.
“Improving road safety and reducing deaths is a key priority for Sussex Police and the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership.”
In April, roads policing unit officers and officers across the force have been running the Fatal Five campaign as alongside other forces, overseen by the National Police Chiefs’ Council. These factors include: Drink and drug driving; not wearing a seatbelt; driving at excessive speeds; driving while distracted, such as by use of a mobile phone and careless, anti-social or dangerous driving.
National Highways’ head of national road user safety delivery, Matt Staton, said: “We know that distracted driving and not wearing seatbelts were key factors in a high number of incidents that resulted in people being killed or seriously injured.
“Working with our police partners we want to reduce such dangerous driving and reduce the risks posed to both the drivers and other people. We believe that using technology like this will make people seriously consider their driving behaviour.
“We will continue to invest in technology that could help make sure everyone using our roads gets home safe and well.”
Ian Hajyzamanali, head of marketing at Big Motoring World has called for a ‘clear communication plan’.
He added: “The introduction of these AI cameras has divided opinion and pulled privacy and safety into a head-on debate.
“With well over half of Brits being unaware of these cameras and their capabilities, it seems there is some distrust towards the new technology and a sense it’s a recoil of our right to privacy or a money gaining tool.
“Our survey has shown that there will need to be a clear communication plan for when these cameras are rolled out more extensively, so drivers are aware cameras will be scanning inside their vehicle.”
