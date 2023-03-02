Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New 5G mast proposed for Eastbourne

Eastbourne could be getting another 5G mast if plans are given the green light.

By India Wentworth
1 hour ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 4:37pm

The 20m mast would come to Lottbridge Drove, plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council say. According to a map of the plans, the mast will be near City Plumbing and JP Tyres.

5G is the new generation of wireless technology. According to Public Health England, ‘the overall exposure [of 5G] is expected to remain low relative to guidelines and, as such, there should be no consequences for public health’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Find out more about 5G here

Most Popular
New 5G mast proposed for Eastbourne (photo from Google Maps)
New 5G mast proposed for Eastbourne (photo from Google Maps)
New 5G mast proposed for Eastbourne (photo from Google Maps)

There’s been previous 5G proposals that haven’t gone down well with residents in Eastbourne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public can comment on the plans until March 17 (reference: 230117) and the target determination date is April 16.

More news from Eastbourne

Eastbourne EastbourneEastbourne Borough CouncilPublic Health England