New 5G mast proposed for Eastbourne

The 20m mast would come to Lottbridge Drove, plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council say. According to a map of the plans, the mast will be near City Plumbing and JP Tyres.
5G is the new generation of wireless technology. According to Public Health England, ‘the overall exposure [of 5G] is expected to remain low relative to guidelines and, as such, there should be no consequences for public health’.
Members of the public can comment on the plans until March 17 (reference: 230117) and the target determination date is April 16.