Eastbourne could be getting another 5G mast if plans are given the green light.

The 20m mast would come to Lottbridge Drove, plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council say. According to a map of the plans, the mast will be near City Plumbing and JP Tyres.

5G is the new generation of wireless technology. According to Public Health England, ‘the overall exposure [of 5G] is expected to remain low relative to guidelines and, as such, there should be no consequences for public health’.

New 5G mast proposed for Eastbourne (photo from Google Maps)

