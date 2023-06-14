Advertising feature: Fusion Holidays celebrates opening of second branch at Stansted Park Garden Centre, Rowlands Castle

Fusion Holidays, based in Rustington are pleased to announce the opening of our second branch at Stansted Park Garden Centre. Due to the ongoing success and demand of the industry. Fusion Holidays wanted to bring their unrivalled customer service, industry knowledge and fantastic offers to a new location. Your local independent travel agency is here to help!

Our new travel boutique is open.

Infuse some adventure into your life with Award winning Fusion Holidays: It’s no secret that everyone in the world has gone through a lot recently, with a looming world war, various Greek letter variants, and energy and petrol costs rising, we all deserve a holiday.

Having a break is not only beneficial for our collective mental health, but getting back into travel is paramount for returning to normalcy and beginning to enjoy life properly again.

We have been around since 2013, and we’re a leading cruise specialist too, all great reasons to book through us. We are more than happy and able to handle absolutely everything, so your holiday wishes can come true without having to worry about trawling through various comparison sites and fine print whilst you fall asleep.

We are also ATOL protected and a member of ABTA - who have been of huge importance to the travel industry for over 60 years - which means we provide exemplary service, accurate information, and follow a strict code of conduct. Offering excellent customer service and a hands-on approach to helping you realise exactly what you want from a trip away whilst also staying within your budget, Fusion Holidays is quite literally here to help.

If you’ve always dreamt of cruising serenely around the Caribbean or jetting or to Mauritius, now’s the time to grab the opportunity to do so. Booking through Fusion will give you peace of mind, confidence in your travel plans and accommodation, and ensure all you need to worry about is finding the correct adapters. fusionholidays.co.uk

