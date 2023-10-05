New plans for the HS2 project in the UK could see a reduction in congestion on Sussex’s busiest roads – including the A259.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The government has announced proposals to ‘redirect vast HS2 savings’ into ‘unprecedented transport investment’ across the country – ‘benefiting more people, in more places, more quickly’.

Listed among the benefits for the South East is £290 million in funding to ‘ensure the delivery of 14 road schemes’. This includes the A259 between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A259 Bognor Regis to Littlehampton corridor enhancement is considered as one of the top ten priority schemes for DfT's MRN funding investment in the South East.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

It was revealed in August that four of the nine upgrades proposed for the A259 between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton would not go ahead.

There will also be funding for the A2 at Brenley Corner, ‘a notorious bottleneck’ on the corridor to Dover.

A spokesperson from the Department for Transport (DfT) added: “[There will be] access to a £2.8 billion roads resurfacing fund for the South East, South West and East of England to combat the potholes causing misery for drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A further £1 billion fund will be launched for new road schemes. The popular £2 bus fare will also be extended until the end of December 2024 instead of rising to £2.50 as planned.”

Upgrades proposed for the A259 between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton (Credit: WSCC)

HS2 will finish its journey at Euston as planned – with a transformed Euston Quarter potentially offering up to 10,000 new homes in a ‘huge ‘regeneration project’, the DfT said, adding: “The new plan for Euston will also unlock £6.5 billion of savings, freeing up funds to tackle congestion on the South East’s busiest roads.”

The South East of the UK will benefit from a transformed Euston Quarter and revitalised roads in a ‘major funding boost’ to create ‘stronger public transport networks’.

A total of £36 billion in savings from HS2 will be reinvested in hundreds of transport projects across the country, delivering more buses, reopening railway stations, and ensuring major funding ‘for new and improved roads’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Network North plan will still see HS2 delivered between Birmingham and Euston in central London.

“But every penny that would have been spent extending the route will instead be redirected into roads, rail, and buses to drive economic growth and provide jobs,” the government spokesperson added.

"In London, the government will look to establish a development corporation to create a transformed Euston Quarter, modelling the successful regeneration of Battersea Power Station, Nine Elms, and Kings Cross.”

The scheme will ‘potentially offer’ up to 10,000 homes – five times the number of its close neighbour King’s Cross – and a ‘huge expansion’ of commercial and laboratory space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad