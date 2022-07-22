Gatwick Airport launches official new mascot, giveaways and seasonal cocktails ahead of school summer holidays

The campaign, which officially launched yesterday (July 21), includes special offers on World Duty Free products, such as up to 50% off selected spirits, and savings on this season’s top fragrances with the ‘Reserve & Collect’ service.

Wetherspoons, in both the North and South Terminals, is selling a special guest ale – ‘Summer Sun’ – a pale, hoppy beer produced by Twickenham Brewery, while Juniper & Co. in the North Terminal has launched a range of five summer cocktails exclusive to Gatwick, including a non-alcoholic option.

As passengers await their flight, they will also be able to enjoy in-terminal activities, including a tombola with a range of prizes to be won, or grab a pre-holiday photo in one of Gatwick’s giant deckchairs.

Gary Gatwick mascot

Families may even get to meet the airport’s new mascot, Gary Gatwick, who made his first public appearance in the terminals yesterday (July 21).

Airlines are getting in on the summer fun too, with Wizz Air running a competition with a chance to win a £500 flight voucher, while passengers can also win a family bundle which includes sun care from Boots, WHSmith children’s toys and books, Shake Shack and Wagamama vouchers and Gatwick shopping vouchers.

Head of Retail Operations Nick Williams said: “With a busy summer holiday period expected – the first since 2019 with unrestricted travel – it’s fantastic that so many of our retailers and restaurants at Gatwick are able to help our passengers celebrate, with some great offers and exclusive products available.

Earlier this month, Gatwick announced the opening of two new LEGO stores (North and South Terminals) and a Kidstop pop-up (North Terminal), as well as the return of Itsu and Ted Baker in the South Terminal.

Summer cocktails at Juniper & Co

For those not flying over the summer, there will be further opportunities to meet Gary Gatwick and take a photograph in one of the giant deckchairs, with Gatwick sponsoring Crawley Pride, taking place at Goffs Park between August 19 – 21.