Only fully vaccinated travellers, or those who have valid proof of recovery from Covid, can enter the country until April 30.

The Sun has reported that unvaccinated travellers will only be able to enter Spain if they can prove they've had the virus in the last six months.

Spain, one of the most popular tourist destinations for UK travellers, was expected to relax Covid travel restrictions at the end of March ahead of the Easter holidays.

Spain has extended its Covid travel rules as holidaymakers from the UK prepare to fly out from Gatwick Airport for the Easter holidays. Picture by Desiree Martin/AFP via Getty Images

A statement from the Spanish Ministry of Health said: "If you come from a country at risk in relation to Covid-19, you must present a certificate or document proving vaccination, diagnostic test for active infection or recovery from Covid-19."

The Majorca Daily Bulletin has reported that travellers over 18 can only enter withing 270 days of their second vaccination, if they have had their booster jab, or have a valid recovery certificate from overcoming Covid within the last 180 days. This ruling applies to anyone over the age of 12.

Spain recently relaxed restrictions for unvaccinated travellers aged 12-17. They may be granted entry to the country if they can provide proof of a negative PCR test that has been taken in the last 72 hours.

All remaining Covid travel restrictions in the UK came to an end last month. Covid tests and passenger locator forms were both scrapped on March 18.