Gatwick ranked among the worst UK airports for delays and cancellations, according to latest data

Who doesn't love a holiday? After a couple of turbulent years in recent times that restricted where we could fly to, things are seemingly back to normality.

But the question remains, which airports are the worst for delays, and what are the odds of your flight being cancelled?

The researchers and traders at CasinoSource.co.uk have revealed the worst UK airports for delays and cancellations.

Worst UK regions for flight cancellations and delays

Gatwick has been ranked among the worst UK airports for delays and cancellations, according to the latest data. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The travel industry took a hit throughout the last few years, mainly due to the pandemic. While recovery is at the forefront of their plan, some airlines and airports have had more problems than others.

It won’t come as a surprise that London airports are the worst for flight cancellations, with Gatwick (39/1), Heathrow (44/1), and London City (50/1) all ranking high.

Throughout the summer last year, Gatwick announced that they will be cutting back on flights overall due to staff shortages.

Being delayed can cause just as much disruption to a holiday. The latest available data for flight delays across UK airports found that four London airports topped the list, with Gatwick being the worst for flight delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Gatwick, Southend, London City, and Heathrow Airport respectively were the worst for flight delays in recent years. The longest average delay was at Gatwick – 9.9 minutes.

However, this was an average for the entire year and it’s likely that the average summer holidaymaker will wait much longer than that for a delayed flight. The delay data shows that the average flight delay in a 24 period across a 30 day period at Gatwick was 35 minutes.