How to watch Waverley paddle steamer when it docks in Shoreham for the first time

Waverley, the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer, will be docking in Shoreham for the first time in September and advice on how to watch the sold-old cruise has been issued.

Sailing from Shoreham for the first time – 15 years after her long association with Worthing came to an end, Waverley will be arriving in Shoreham Port on Wednesday, September 13.

Captain Dominic McCall, at the helm of the magnificent paddle steamer, said: "The entire crew and I are eagerly anticipating the South Coast and Isle of Wight sailings. The overwhelming success of our 2022 cruises and the tremendous support we've received from both passengers and local communities fuel our enthusiasm to keep Waverley sailing. We can't wait to share the magic of Waverley with everyone once again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoreham Port said many people had expressed interest in witnessing the vessel’s brief visit. It has issued guidance via Facebook on the best places to watch.

Waverley backing out from Swanage pier. Picture: Waverley Excursions / Submitted

Waverley will berth within Shoreham Port and a mandatory shuttle service for passengers will be provided from the east side of Ham Road, directly outside the Focus Group building.

The paddle steamer is expected to arrive at approximately 8am and moor in the outer layby, opposite Kingston Beach. The shuttle bus will depart at 9am and sailing is scheduled for 9.45am.

Shoreham Port advises: "The nearby Kingston Beach will provide an excellent vantage point to observe the impressive vessel as it arrives, moors and departs Shoreham Port.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Paid-for parking is available at Kingston Beach itself, as well as in Southwick Square and across the locks by Carats Café on Basin Road South.

"Please note that the Port's operational areas must not be entered by the public due to safety and security protocols."

The cruise, which is sold out, will take passengers to Ryde. Some will disembark to visit the Isle of Wight, some will take a trip on the Isle of Wight Steam Railway, and some will stay on board for an extended cruise through the Solent, taking in the Needles Rocks and Lighthouse, before disemarking at Yarmouth. Return to Shoreham is by coach.

A further cruise is planned on Wednesday, September 20, to Yarmouth, Swanage and the Jurassic Coast. Waverley will sail from Portsmouth but passengers can travel from Worthing on the coach connection. Tickets are available for this cruise by calling 0141 243 2224 or book online at waverleyexcursions.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waverley started her epic journey south from her home port of Glasgow on Monday afternoon. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, she rounded Land's End on her way to Southampton for the first cruise on the South Coast and Isle of Wight on Friday, September 1.

For three weeks, Waverley will be offering a variety of cruises, taking people on a journey through time aboard a survivor of the great age of steam. The heart of the ship beckons – the Engine Room, where the sight, sound, and gentle rhythm of a true steamship come to life.

Passengers can witness the telegraph ringing and the engines springing into motion. Through the portholes, the turning of the paddles becomes a mesmerising spectacle, a testament to the craftsmanship of a bygone era.