In pictures: Worthing Bus Rally 2023 features some unique vehicles and offers free bus rides on vintage buses

Free bus rides on vintage vehicles were enjoyed by visitors to Worthing Bus Rally 2023. Organisers said they were grateful for all the support, considering the unpleasant weather on Sunday.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:27 BST

Run as part of the Worthing Lions Seafront Festival, the bus rally features some unique vehicles on display on the seafront. Best in show winner was an Eastern National bus with a Bristol L6B chassis.

Among other vehicles on display was a Blue Motors Leyland Cheetah with a Harrington tailfin. New in 1939, it was originally at Blue Motors of Minehead. The coach body features an observation roof, which could be fully opened.

